Foresight Sports
Foresight Sports Salaries

Foresight Sports's salary ranges from $94,068 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Romania at the low-end to $132,600 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Foresight Sports. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$118K
Project Manager
$133K
Software Engineer
$94.1K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Foresight Sports is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Foresight Sports is $117,585.

Other Resources