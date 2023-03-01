← Company Directory
Flink
Flink Salaries

Flink's salary ranges from $31,356 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Netherlands at the low-end to $94,630 for a Software Engineer in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flink. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $94.6K
Data Scientist
Median $86.6K
Administrative Assistant
$31.4K

Business Analyst
$42.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$71.7K
Marketing
$48K
Product Designer
$59.8K
Product Manager
$74K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flink is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $94,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flink is $65,764.

