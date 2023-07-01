← Company Directory
Flexwise Health
    Optimize unit coverage and reduce labor costs while improving patient care. Controlling clinical labor costs will be an even bigger focus as health systems work to recover from COVID’s financial impact. Budgets pressures aren’t going away. And the healthcare employment market is only growing more competitive. Our unique data-driven approach holds the answer. Now you can proactively schedule staffing resources based on upcoming patient demand, while delivering measurable cost savings. We help with everything from building out core staff schedules to plugging in flex resources when and where they're needed. No wonder the AHA Innovation Fund chose to invest in bringing this important technology to life.

    flexwisehealth.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
