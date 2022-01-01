← Company Directory
First Republic Bank
First Republic Bank Salaries

First Republic Bank's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $577,875 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of First Republic Bank. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $180K
Software Engineer
Median $177K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $169K

Financial Analyst
Median $150K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $150K
Business Analyst
Median $190K
Administrative Assistant
$69.7K
Business Development
$85.4K
Data Analyst
$121K
Marketing
$151K
Sales
$578K
Software Engineering Manager
$294K
Technical Program Manager
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at First Republic Bank is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $577,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at First Republic Bank is $169,000.

