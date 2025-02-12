Software Engineer compensation in United States at Figure totals $161K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Figure's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$161K
$124K
$4.5K
$32K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Figure, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
