← Company Directory
Eva.guru
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Eva.guru that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Eva is an AI-powered optimization platform for Amazon sellers that helps maximize profits and grow substantially. It offers services such as pricing management, Amazon advertising, store management, inventory management, FBA reimbursement, and 3PL logistics. The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, and it was created by Amazon sellers Hai Mag and Barry Guze. Eva's technology is blended with Silicon Valley expertise and Artificial Intelligence to help sellers succeed in the competitive Amazon marketplace.

    https://eva.guru
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Eva.guru

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • PayPal
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources