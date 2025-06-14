← Company Directory
Entain
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Entain Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Entain totals A$116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Entain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Entain
Software Engineer
Brisbane, QL, Australia
Total per year
A$116K
Level
Mid-Engineer
Base
A$106K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$10.1K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Entain?

A$249K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.7K+ (sometimes A$467K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Entain in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$187,147. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Entain for the Software Engineer role in Australia is A$107,769.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Entain

Related Companies

  • Endeavor
  • Boyd Gaming
  • O'Reilly Auto Parts
  • Accesso Technology Company
  • Live Nation Entertainment
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources