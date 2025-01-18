← Company Directory
Emirates
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Emirates Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates package at Emirates totals AED 239K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emirates's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Emirates
Software Engineer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
AED 239K
Level
Junior
Base
AED 239K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Emirates?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Emirates in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 432,004. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emirates for the Backend Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 238,745.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Emirates

Related Companies

  • Internet Brands
  • AND Digital
  • YouView
  • Typeform
  • miHoYo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources