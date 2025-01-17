← Company Directory
Eden Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Eden Health Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at Eden Health ranges from $135K to $197K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eden Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$155K - $177K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$135K$155K$177K$197K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at Eden Health to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Eden Health?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Eden Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $197,060. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eden Health for the Product Manager role in United States is $135,270.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Eden Health

Related Companies

  • Evidation Health
  • 98point6
  • Alto
  • Healthgrades
  • Grand Rounds Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources