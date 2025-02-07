Software Engineer compensation in India at Dunzo ranges from ₹2.53M per year for L1 to ₹4.2M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.23M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dunzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.53M
₹2.08M
₹292K
₹157K
L2
₹2.59M
₹2.52M
₹18.3K
₹52K
L3
₹3.52M
₹3.33M
₹164K
₹28.5K
L4
₹4.74M
₹4.48M
₹257K
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dunzo, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
