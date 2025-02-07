Salaries

Dunzo Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Dunzo ranges from ₹2.53M per year for L1 to ₹4.2M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.23M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dunzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) ₹2.53M ₹2.08M ₹292K ₹157K L2 Software Engineer 2 ₹2.59M ₹2.52M ₹18.3K ₹52K L3 Senior Software Engineer 1 ₹3.52M ₹3.33M ₹164K ₹28.5K L4 Senior Software Engineer 2 ₹4.74M ₹4.48M ₹257K ₹0 View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Dunzo, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Dunzo ?

