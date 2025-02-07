← Company Directory
Dunzo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Dunzo Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Dunzo totals ₹4.19M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dunzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dunzo
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.19M
Level
-
Base
₹3.88M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹314K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Dunzo?

₹13.73M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dunzo, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Dunzo in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,325,374. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dunzo for the Product Manager role in India is ₹4,192,026.

Other Resources