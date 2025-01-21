← Company Directory
Dominion Energy
  • Mechanical Engineer

Dominion Energy Mechanical Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dominion Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$124K - $142K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$108K$124K$142K$158K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Dominion Energy?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Dominion Energy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $157,530. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dominion Energy for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $108,135.

