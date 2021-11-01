Company Directory
Exelon
Exelon Salaries

Exelon's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $148,752 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Exelon. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Data Scientist
Median $149K
Hardware Engineer
Median $115K
Business Analyst
$60.3K
Electrical Engineer
$74.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$81.4K
Product Designer
Median $115K
Product Manager
$88.2K
Project Manager
$93.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$140K
Solution Architect
$138K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Exelon is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $148,752. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Exelon is $104,265.

