Dolls Kill
Top Insights
    Dolls Kill is a San Francisco-based fashion brand that encourages young women to embrace their uniqueness. With over 2 million Instagram followers, the company has become a favorite among DJs, celebrities, and artists worldwide. They have a team of retail leaders, hackers, marketers, and trendsetters who are passionate about their work. Dolls Kill is backed by consumer-focused investors and aims to become one of the world's leading consumer brands. They have been featured in various publications, including Business Insider, TeenVogue, and Elle. Apply to join their team on their website.

    http://dollskill.com
    2012
    351
    $100M-$250M
