DISCO
DISCO Salaries

DISCO's salary ranges from $29,851 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Japan at the low-end to $298,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DISCO. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $225K
Business Analyst
$108K
Hardware Engineer
$29.9K

Information Technologist (IT)
$162K
Marketing
$81.6K
Product Manager
$122K
Sales
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$299K
Solution Architect
$243K
UX Researcher
$194K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DISCO is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DISCO is $142,035.

