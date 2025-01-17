Software Engineer compensation in United States at Dexcom ranges from $89.5K per year for T1 to $251K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dexcom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$89.5K
$84.6K
$0
$5K
T2
$117K
$110K
$0
$7.4K
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$144K
$126K
$8.6K
$10.1K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***