Devron is building the first of its kind enterprise data platform founded upon Federated Learning. We are rounding out our founding engineering team which is tackling the most challenging problems in Finance, Intelligence (Space, Military, Counter-Intelligence/Hard Targets, Foreign Malign Influence) and Healthcare. We have cracked the code on how large Fortune 500 Enterprises think about Data Privacy. given that anonymization, synthetic data, and redaction are heavily reducing vital signals in data which their algorithms haven’t seen before. Our approach of Decentralized (Federated) Machine Learning across various Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Ephemeral and Tabular Data sets has seen great validation across sensitive data enclaves. With the team’s background from the CIA, Top Banks and Financial-Technology companies, we’re getting the launch pad ready. We have engagements with Enterprise customers that are building vertical use cases on top of our core horizontal platform and we are rapidly seeing use cases across these organizations and more