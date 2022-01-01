← Company Directory
Dentsu
Dentsu Salaries

Dentsu's salary ranges from $5,511 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $231,150 for a Data Scientist in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dentsu. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
Median $85K
Marketing
Median $7K
Marketing Operations
Median $10.3K

Software Engineer
Median $9.1K
Product Manager
Median $113K
Accountant
$76.8K
Business Analyst
$5.5K
Business Development
$53.7K
Copywriter
$6K
Data Scientist
$231K
Human Resources
$75.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$54.6K
Management Consultant
$114K
Product Designer
$19.2K
Project Manager
$107K
Recruiter
$168K
Sales
$69.9K
Sales Engineer
$84.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$29.3K
Solution Architect
$169K
Technical Program Manager
$123K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dentsu is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dentsu is $75,375.

Other Resources