All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at Dentsu totals ₹764K per year for L1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹773K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dentsu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹764K
₹729K
₹0
₹34.3K
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
