DENSO
DENSO Salaries

DENSO's salary ranges from $70,283 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $161,797 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DENSO. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Accountant
$71.6K
Data Scientist
$156K

Hardware Engineer
$108K
Management Consultant
$162K
Mechanical Engineer
$70.3K
Product Designer
$75.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DENSO is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,797. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DENSO is $110,550.

