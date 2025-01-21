All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at Deloitte Advisory totals ₹1.36M per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.53M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte Advisory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹1.36M
₹1.33M
₹0
₹34K
Lead Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
