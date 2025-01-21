All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries
Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Deloitte Advisory ranges from $85.8K per year for Analyst 1 to $125K per year for Senior Consultant. The median yearly compensation package totals $95K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte Advisory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst 1
$85.8K
$85K
$0
$833
Analyst 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Consultant
$90.7K
$89.7K
$0
$1K
Senior Consultant
$125K
$118K
$0
$6.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
