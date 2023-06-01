← Company Directory
Deckard Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Deckard Technologies that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Deckard Technologies uses AI and data collection to help city and county governments recover mandated property and transient occupancy taxes, ensuring tax fairness and equity. Their platform analyzes hundreds-of-millions of images and data points, giving local governments greater visibility into the commercialization of residential neighborhoods. This partnership saves time and money, increases productivity, and enables informed policy decisions while supporting essential services in local communities.

    deckard.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Deckard Technologies

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Google
    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources