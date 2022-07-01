← Company Directory
DDI System
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about DDI System that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    DDI System is a leading software company for wholesale distributors, delivering a fully integrated ERP solution that includes demand forecasting, warehouse operations, accounting, CRM, decision driving dashboards, eCommerce, mobile apps, connections to major online sales channels, and much more. DDI's Inform ERP Software transforms wholesale business operations with increased efficiency, greater profitability and superior customer service. DDI's unique team of industry experts collect and convert your data and provide on-and off-site implementation, achieving the fastest ROI in the industry.From lightning-fast sales orders to an error-free warehouse, DDI's Inform ERP delivers the automation you need with modern capabilities such as embedded CRM, connected eCommerce, integrated content with showroom capabilities, and vendor managed inventory, to compete in today's digital marketplace.Inform drives operational excellence for more than 1200 JanSan, Paper and Packaging, PHCP, HVAC/R, PVF, Electrical & Lighting showrooms, Irrigation, Foodservice Equipment, and Industrial and Safety wholesale supply companies across the US and Canada.

    ddisystem.com
    Website
    1993
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DDI System

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • LinkedIn
    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources