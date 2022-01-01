← Company Directory
Datto
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Datto Salaries

Datto's salary ranges from $50,859 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $278,600 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Datto. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Customer Service
$50.9K
Data Science Manager
$201K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Marketing
$123K
Product Designer
$83.7K
Product Manager
$194K
Sales
$279K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $205K
Technical Program Manager
$207K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Datto, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Datto is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datto is $193,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Datto

Related Companies

  • A10 Networks
  • Aruba
  • Akamai
  • Juniper Networks
  • Rackspace
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources