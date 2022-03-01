← Company Directory
Datasite
Datasite Salaries

Datasite's salary ranges from $98,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $174,870 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Datasite. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Software Engineer
Median $107K
Data Scientist
$111K
Product Designer
$167K

Product Manager
$98K
Sales Engineer
$175K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Datasite is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datasite is $134,875.

