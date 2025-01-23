← Company Directory
Datasite
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Datasite Product Designer Salaries

Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 624K - PLN 710K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 551KPLN 624KPLN 710KPLN 784K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Datasite?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Datasite in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 783,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datasite for the Product Designer role in Poland is PLN 551,120.

Other Resources