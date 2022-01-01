← Company Directory
Danfoss
Danfoss Salaries

Danfoss's salary ranges from $13,670 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in India at the low-end to $143,280 for a Electrical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Danfoss. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $132K
Business Analyst
$51.5K
Electrical Engineer
$143K

Mechanical Engineer
$111K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Program Manager
$13.7K
Project Manager
$57.3K
Sales
$80.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Danfoss is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danfoss is $89,881.

