Daikin Industries
Daikin Industries Salaries

Daikin Industries's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Vietnam at the low-end to $150,750 for a Controls Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Daikin Industries. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Controls Engineer
$151K
Data Scientist
$73.5K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Human Resources
$50.3K
Marketing
$68.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$101K
Product Designer
$148K
Product Manager
$120K
The highest paying role reported at Daikin Industries is Controls Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Daikin Industries is $95,250.

