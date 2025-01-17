← Company Directory
Cyware
Cyware Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in India at Cyware ranges from ₹10.97M to ₹15.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cyware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹11.9M - ₹14.41M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹10.97M₹11.9M₹14.41M₹15.33M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cyware?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Cyware in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹15,331,576. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cyware for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹10,970,007.

