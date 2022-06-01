We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Built on the principle of “people helping people,” CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society.In 2020, the CUNA Mutual Group Foundation donated $3.8 million dollars to support more than 80 community partners and organizations, including several credit union foundations.