Covalon Technologies
    Covalon Technologies develops and licenses medical technologies and products for wound care, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management. They have 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix, antimicrobial silicone adhesive, and medical coating. Their products are sold under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and their direct sales force. They serve hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, and other healthcare facilities. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

    http://covalon.com
    2004
    126
    $10M-$50M
