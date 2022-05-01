← Company Directory
Corteva
Corteva Salaries

Corteva's salary ranges from $50,349 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Brazil at the low-end to $218,900 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Corteva. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $135K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Chemical Engineer
$112K

Information Technologist (IT)
$219K
Product Designer
$60.7K
Product Manager
$50.3K
Program Manager
$164K
Software Engineering Manager
$163K
Solution Architect
$132K
Technical Program Manager
$186K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Corteva is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Corteva is $142,500.

