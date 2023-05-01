CoreCentric Solutions is an aftermarket service solutions provider for household brands such as Kenmore, Whirlpool, and GE. They offer remanufacturing, returns management, depot repair, and internet retail services. Their internet retail platform has an inventory reach of over 8 million parts and allows for customization to develop a client's own web-based parts order and fulfillment program. The company serves multiple channels including retail, wholesale, manufacturing, distribution, aftermarket service, and consumers. They are located in Carol Stream, IL, and maintain ISO 9001 certification and membership in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.