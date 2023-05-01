← Company Directory
CoreCentric Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CoreCentric Solutions that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CoreCentric Solutions is an aftermarket service solutions provider for household brands such as Kenmore, Whirlpool, and GE. They offer remanufacturing, returns management, depot repair, and internet retail services. Their internet retail platform has an inventory reach of over 8 million parts and allows for customization to develop a client's own web-based parts order and fulfillment program. The company serves multiple channels including retail, wholesale, manufacturing, distribution, aftermarket service, and consumers. They are located in Carol Stream, IL, and maintain ISO 9001 certification and membership in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

    http://corecentricsolutions.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CoreCentric Solutions

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources