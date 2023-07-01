← Company Directory
Corealis Pharma
Top Insights
    • About

    Corealis Pharma is a contract service provider for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. They offer services in formulation and process development, manufacturing of clinical trial materials, and packaging of solid dosage forms. Their services include API characterization, pre-formulation, analytical method development, stability testing, and dossier support for regulatory submissions. They have well-equipped facilities and a team of experts dedicated to helping their customers succeed. Corealis Pharma specializes in personalized and efficient services for formulation development and clinical supply manufacturing.

    corealispharma.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

