COPE Health Solutions
COPE Health Solutions Salaries

COPE Health Solutions's salary ranges from $88,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $102,000 for a Management Consultant at the high-end.

Data Scientist
$88.2K
Management Consultant
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at COPE Health Solutions is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at COPE Health Solutions is $95,100.

