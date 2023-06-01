← Company Directory
Convictional
Convictional Salaries

Convictional's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Canada at the low-end to $152,880 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Convictional. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$153K
Product Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Convictional is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Convictional is $126,690.

