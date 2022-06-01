← Company Directory
Consumer Cellular
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Consumer Cellular Salaries

Consumer Cellular's salary ranges from $126,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $162,185 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Consumer Cellular. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $126K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
$162K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Consumer Cellular is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Consumer Cellular is $144,093.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Consumer Cellular

Related Companies

  • Starry
  • Cox Communications
  • Metronet
  • Boingo Wireless
  • Huawei
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources