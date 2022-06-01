← Company Directory
Consumer Cellular
    Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1995, Consumer Cellular is a top-rated, privately held wireless carrier providing affordable, no-contract cellphones and service plans primarily to the 50+ demographic. Currently, we have 2,300 employees, who serve over 4 million customers nationwide.Consumer Cellular has been honored eleven consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing private businesses in the nation by Inc. Magazine, earning a spot on their prestigious “Top 5,000” list. Noted for providing a superb customer experience, Consumer Cellular has been ranked by J.D. Power as “#1 in Customer Service among Wireless Value MVNO’s, 12 Times in a Row.” We have also been an AARP provider for over 12 years, offering AARP members special discounts on monthly service.

    consumercellular.com
    1995
    960
