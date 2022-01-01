← Company Directory
Cox Communications
Cox Communications Salaries

Cox Communications's salary ranges from $54,009 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $196,478 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cox Communications. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $116K
Product Manager
Median $134K
Software Engineer
Median $142K

Project Manager
Median $135K
Financial Analyst
$78.4K
Product Designer
$95.5K
Sales
$54K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$92.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Technical Program Manager
$124K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cox Communications is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,478. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cox Communications is $120,188.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cox Communications

