Hughes
Hughes Salaries

Hughes's salary ranges from $88,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $153,263 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hughes. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $97.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $130K
Data Analyst
$88.2K

Data Scientist
$96.9K
Product Manager
$111K
Program Manager
$136K
Software Engineering Manager
$153K
Solution Architect
$114K
Technical Program Manager
$153K
The highest paying role reported at Hughes is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hughes is $114,425.

