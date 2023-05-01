Concrete Pumping Holdings provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the US and UK. It offers services to contractors and finishing companies in commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands. It also provides industrial cleanup and containment services under the Eco-Pan brand. The company owns a fleet of approximately 820 boom pumps, 70 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 250 stationary pumps, and 90 waste management trucks. It was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.