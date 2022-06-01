← Company Directory
Computer Futures
    • About

    Computer Futures is part of SThree PLC, the leading global STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) recruitment company. For more than 30 years, we’ve been connecting businesses with highly skilled IT talent. As global IT recruitment experts, we specialise across niche IT markets and technologies – everyday we’re helping software developers, engineers, and a host of IT professionals access job opportunities with a variety of businesses. Our approach is simple – we combine our global networks, local expertise, and specialist market knowledge to provide first-rate IT recruitment and employment solutions that help professionals to excel and businesses to grow.

    http://www.computerfutures.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    1,500
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

