Blockchain.com
Blockchain.com Salaries

Blockchain.com's salary ranges from $141,961 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $231,985 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blockchain.com. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $202K
Business Development
$149K
Data Scientist
$159K

Marketing
$142K
Product Designer
$177K
Product Design Manager
$180K
Technical Program Manager
$232K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Blockchain.com, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blockchain.com is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,985. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blockchain.com is $176,880.

