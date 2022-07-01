CompQsoft is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 20000-1:2011 & CMMI Level 3 certified company was founded as a minority owned HUBZone small business in Houston, Texas in 1997 to provide SAP services to assist commercial companies to respond to the Year 2000 challenge. Today, CompQsoft is a holistic IT solution provider assisting Federal, State and local government agencies to revolutionize the way they deliver services to their citizens and personnel.CompQsoft offers IT and ERP services to government, start-up, and middle-market commercial clients. We are a HUBZone-certified company who has been in business for more than 22 years. Our teams specialize in SAP and IBM design and implementation, Business Intelligence, Data Management, Application Development, Infrastructure support services and Oracle ERP Practice. Additional services include managed support, infrastructure management, help desk, testing and QA, and application design. Our program management and Independent Verification and Validation process provides oversight for your projects.Combined together, our proven Q Solution and Q Methodology, ensure we meet your business and technical requirements on-time and within budget. Our “Q” Methodology, based on project management processes aligned with Carnegie Mellon’s CMMI for Services Delivery (CMMI SVC), allows us to provide consistent and uniform delivery of services to create the conditions necessary for cost containment and risk reduction on behalf of our customers.