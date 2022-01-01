← Company Directory
Commonwealth Care Alliance
Commonwealth Care Alliance Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $450

Unique To Commonwealth Care Alliance
  • Clinical Loan Repayment Program

    Eligibility for a $300 or $500 monthly repayment toward an outstanding educational loan balance.

  • PTO Donation Program

  • 403(b) Plan

    100% match on the first 3% contributed and 50% match on the next 3% contributed, vesting in 3 years.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    HMO Blue New England, (only available to employees in New England); PPO Blue Care Elect (available to all U.S. employees).

  • Life Insurance

    2X your annual salary, up to $600,000.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    4X your annual salary, up to $600,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-term: 60% of your salary up to a $3,000 weekly; long-term: 60% of your salary after 90 days of disability, with a maximum benefit of $15,000 per month.

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    17 days

  • Maternity Leave

    4 days

  • Paternity Leave

    4 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Unlimited 24/7 phone access as well as 3 face-to face visits.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $300

    $300 per year

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    Transit FSA or Parking FSA account

    • Other
  • Spotlight Reward and Recognition Program

  • Volunteer Time Off

