Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Health Insurance HMO Blue New England, (only available to employees in New England); PPO Blue Care Elect (available to all U.S. employees).

Transport allowance Transit FSA or Parking FSA account

Life Insurance 2X your annual salary, up to $600,000.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 4X your annual salary, up to $600,000.

Disability Insurance Short-term: 60% of your salary up to a $3,000 weekly; long-term: 60% of your salary after 90 days of disability, with a maximum benefit of $15,000 per month.

Sick Time 5 days

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 17 days

Maternity Leave 4 days

Paternity Leave 4 days

Unique Perk Spotlight Reward and Recognition Program

Unique Perk Clinical Loan Repayment Program - Eligibility for a $300 or $500 monthly repayment toward an outstanding educational loan balance.

Unique Perk PTO Donation Program

Unique Perk 403(b) Plan - 100% match on the first 3% contributed and 50% match on the next 3% contributed, vesting in 3 years.

Employee Assistance Program Unlimited 24/7 phone access as well as 3 face-to face visits.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $300 per year