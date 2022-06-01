← Company Directory
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic Salaries

Cleveland Clinic's salary ranges from $53,000 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $218,900 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cleveland Clinic. Last updated: 6/29/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $73K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $75K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $53K

Product Manager
$90.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$131K
Solution Architect
$219K
Technical Program Manager
$99.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cleveland Clinic is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cleveland Clinic is $90,450.

