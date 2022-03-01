← Company Directory
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Salaries

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $149,947 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Business Analyst
$124K
Data Scientist
$106K
Financial Analyst
$85.4K

Information Technologist (IT)
$106K
Project Manager
$123K
Software Engineer
$150K
Solution Architect
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,947. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is $122,500.

Other Resources