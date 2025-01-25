← Company Directory
Cleveland Clinic
  • Salaries
  • Biomedical Engineer

  • All Biomedical Engineer Salaries

Cleveland Clinic Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The median Biomedical Engineer compensation in United States package at Cleveland Clinic totals $53K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cleveland Clinic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cleveland Clinic
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cleveland, OH
Total per year
$53K
Level
L2
Base
$53K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Cleveland Clinic?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Cleveland Clinic in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $98,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cleveland Clinic for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $53,000.

