CommerceHub
CommerceHub Salaries

CommerceHub's salary ranges from $66,243 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $110,388 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CommerceHub. Last updated: 7/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $66.2K
Data Analyst
$87.6K
Product Manager
$103K

Software Engineering Manager
$110K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CommerceHub is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,388. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CommerceHub is $95,230.

